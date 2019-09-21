Television and radio personality Gloria Hunniford OBE has opened McCarthy and Stone’s Saxon Gardens scheme in Oakham.

Gloria, whose successful TV and radio career spans nearly 50 years, met retirees at the Retirement Living Plus development on Penn Street.

The broadcaster shared her experiences as a radio presenter and of tv shows including Rip Off Britain, Loose Women and Strictly Come Dancing.

Gloria Hunniford cuts the ribbon

Gloria called it a ‘pleasure’ to visit Saxon Gardens and talk about her career.

Saxon Gardens features 58 apartments designed exclusively for the over 70s. It features a bistro serving fresh meals daily and an estate manager to ensure smooth running of the development. Located a short walk from the high street, prices start at £214,950.