A project to capture ‘the spirit of Stamford’ and put it on public display is now underway.

Following an article in the Mercury, people have been nominated to choose an item from the Stamford archive, a collection of 25,000 objects and documents.

Last week the first nominees made selections that - in their eyes - hold some of the spirit of the town.

Dan Petrie gets a first glimpse of the map, with Spirit of Stamford project co-ordinator Jim Grevatte

While most of their choices are under wraps for now, a sneak preview of two has been granted, giving a flavour of what is to come.

MindSpace charity co-founder Dan Petrie was helped by Jim Grevatte, Spirit of Stamford project co-ordinator, to find a cartoon map of Stamford with various places picked out.

Explaining his choice, Dan said: “When we were searching for MindSpace’s premises, we looked at a former estate agent’s in Broad Street and there was a large map of the area on one wall.

Dan Petrie with his chosen item - a 1950s map of Stamford with cartoon illustrations

“We knew it was the right place. We are trying to shape the culture of the community, and that geographical representation fitted this perfectly.”

Stewart Jackson, a Stamford signwriter who is fundraising to put exercise equipment on Stamford Recreation Ground, also made his choice.

He found a metal 3D sign for an umbrella shop formerly in Ironmonger Street. Within a few hours Stewart tracked down a black and white photo of the shop, on which the umbrella sign can be seen.

Inspecting the underside, Stewart Jackson and Jim Grevatte find some interesting details

Anyone with memorabilia at home or at work that could be included in the Spirit of Stamford collection, which will be put on display, can email jim@grevatte.co.uk