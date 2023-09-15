Home   News   Article

Rush hour drivers warned of four-mile queues on A1 near Stamford due to obstruction

By Chris Harby
Published: 18:08, 15 September 2023

Long traffic queues were reported on the A1 near Stamford during the Friday evening rush hour.

The AA reported four miles of queuing traffic due to an obstruction on the northbound carriageway before the turn off for Empingham which was first reported just after 4pm.

It had led to congestion to the B1081 Stamford turn off and was affecting traffic heading away from Stamford towards Grantham.

An obstruction on the road near the Empingham turn off was causing delays
Drivers were being warned of 25-minute delays to get through the area.

