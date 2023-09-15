Long traffic queues were reported on the A1 near Stamford during the Friday evening rush hour.

The AA reported four miles of queuing traffic due to an obstruction on the northbound carriageway before the turn off for Empingham which was first reported just after 4pm.

It had led to congestion to the B1081 Stamford turn off and was affecting traffic heading away from Stamford towards Grantham.

An obstruction on the road near the Empingham turn off was causing delays

Drivers were being warned of 25-minute delays to get through the area.