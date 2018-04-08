Men will sing for good cause

A number of men from Stamford and Rutland will be performing live on stage in Men United in Song, a charity concert supporting Prostate Cancer UK at Peterborough’s Cresset Theatre on Saturday, April 14.

Specially recruited for the project, the Men United in Song choir includes more than 60 men from a 30-mile radius – including Stamford, Empingham, Oakham and Ketton – most of them with no previous singing experience whatsoever!

They have been rehearsing towards the concert over 10 weeks under the direction of Will Prideaux and, together with Peterborough Male Voice Choir, will be performing a mix of show tunes, ballads and traditional songs including Bring Him Home from Les Miserables, Some Enchanted Evening from South Pacific, and sea shanty Hunker Down.

There are as many reasons for getting involved in Men United in Song as there are men taking part: while some simply want to give singing a try, others are looking to socialise, and for others the charity has personal relevance.

Alan, from Stamford, said: “I joined Men United in Song full of trepidation, but by the end of the first rehearsal everything was different. The group of guys was amazing, everyone was made to feel welcome and an incredible journey began – so many highs in just a few short weeks, I’ve loved every minute!”

Pete, from Empingham, added: “Men United in Song has inspired me to carry on singing after the event. We are more than 60 strong, ordinary men from all walks of life, most of us have never sung in a choir until now and we sound amazing. This is something all men should try once in their lives and it’s raising money for a great cause too.”

Will Prideaux, director of the project, says “It’s been a real privilege to work with such a cracking bunch of blokes. They take their music making as seriously as their socialising and they’re sounding really fantastic! There’s a camaraderie among them and a tight-knit aspect to the group makes them a force to be reckoned with.”

Men United in Song will be at Peterborough’s Cresset Theatre at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 14. Tickets from £16 are available at The Cresset box office, by phone on 01733 265705 or at www.peterboroughsings.org.uk