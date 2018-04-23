Morrisons Stamford auctioning off Star Wars cut-outs

Have your say

A supermarket is auctioning off life-sized cut-outs of Star Wars characters to help charity.

The cut-outs of Chewbacca, a Praetorian Guard, a Storm Trooper and BB8 were all in the foyer of Morrisons in Stamford to promote the latest film.

Now the store in Uffington Road is running a silent auction to raise funds for Clic Sargent.

To be in with a chance of winning place your bid, which character you’re bidding on and contact details into a sealed envelope and hand into the customer service desk before the closing date of May 3.