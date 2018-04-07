Rob on target to help[ talented Wildcats dance troupe

A mammoth 12-hour charity darts match has raised more than £620 to help a dance troupe perform at Disneyland Paris.

Rob Sanders, 46, of South Witham, undertook the gruelling physical and mental ordeal to support Stamford’s Wildcats Theatre School Disney Troupe, who are performing at the prestigious venue next Wednesday.

Rob’s epic challenge took place at the Blue Bell pub in Easton-on-the-Hill, and he was spurred on to success by family, friends, locals and Wildcats parents.

Rob went round the board 42 times on his epic quest for trebles during his 12-hour mammoth stint, pushing through the pain barrier to ensure he finished the demanding feat.

Rob, who plays darts for the Danish Invader in the Stamford and District Darts League said: “It was painful, very, very painful. I’m still hurting, some three days later.

“I started off well and had some really good support, but towards the end of the 12 hours my head, feet and arms all began to hurt. It really takes it out of you doing something like this over and over again for so long, and I’m very glad it’s over.

“It wasn’t easy, but the atmosphere in the pub was great and everyone was willing me on. I’d like to thank Alex and Ciniza from the Blue Bell for hosting me, Ashley Brittain from Revolution Discos and Leisure for helping me for two hours, Butch and Karan Mcallister who joined in and played with me, my partner Nikki, my parents and my children for their support.

“I’d also like to thank my daughter Maddie for scoring and the many local businesses who donated prizes.”

The money is still being counted, but all proceeds from the event will go towards assisting the youngsters with costumes and make-up for their big performance.