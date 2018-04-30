Stamford’s street turn red

More than 150 women gathered in Stamford to mark the 20th anniversary of the Founder’s Day of the Red Hat Society.

The women, all resplendent in red hatwear, met on the town’s Meadows before exploring Stamford’s many shops, cafes and eateries.

The event was the brainchild of Patricia Wells, Red Hat Ambassador and Queen of the Fen Fatales. She said:“I organsied the informal hoot in Stamford by sending out an informal invitation to every chapter of the Red Hat Society.

“The tourist board were really helpful and alerted all the shops that we could be coming to town. The response was fantastic – and many of them put out welcome signs for us.

“It was a very good day. We shopped until we dropped, we ate until we couldn’t eat any more and we brought a lot of colour to the streets of Stamford.”