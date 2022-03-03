Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Stamford town centre.

On Saturday, February 19 at about 6pm Lincolnshire Police officers were called to the Queen Eleanor Cross in Sheep Market after a person was assaulted by three people in the street.

After the incident the three offenders got in a car and left the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 305 of February 19.