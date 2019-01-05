Office plan for former ambulance station in Stamford

An abandoned former St John Ambulance station in Stamford could be turned into much needed offices.

South Kesteven District Council is looking to convert the empty premises in Elm Street which was also previously the town fire station in a bid to create more jobs.

Coun Kelham Cooke at the site in Elm Road. Photo: Lee Hellwing

Leading the initiative, deputy leader Kelham Cooke has already held meetings about the project and is hopeful the work can be done within a year.

“The building is owned by the council and part of my portfolio of responsibilities is looking at properties. I have been going through the list of council assets, what we own and what we can improve and invest in. The site has been empty for 10 years.”

He continued: “We know Stamford is crying out for more business space, which is why we are acquiring the Cummins site in Barnack Road.

“I was looking at the property list and it makes perfect sense to convert this (the ambulance station) to office space.”

Coun Cooke has been approached by builders keen to undertake the renovations and restorations. Design work and a feasibility study is underway.

“The building is in a very derelict condition but it is on a main road and it would be marvellous to restore it,” added Coun

Cooke.

The work, within the Conservation Area, is expected to cost more than £100,000 but is within limits that allows Coun Cooke to use his delegated powers to approve the scheme, without it being discussed by

councillors.

“It’s improving an asset which currently costs the council. For the taxpayer we will receive an income from the building (when it is renovated) and the scheme would bring an empty building back into use.”

We could sell it. But it makes sense to invest in your own assets. I have had people approach me and they have told me it is good that we are going to bring it back into

use.”

In November 2017, SKDC’s property and development division submitted plans to convert the 68sqm building into a ground floor shop and two-bed apartment, but the application was not determined.

Coun Cooke said he is keen to hear more about the history of the building and receive old photos of it, since the council has none. E-mail kelham.cooke@southkesteven.gov.uk