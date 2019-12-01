Plans to convert Stamford’s former ambulance station in Elm Street have been formally submitted.

South Kesteven District Council wants to redevelop the site that it owns and change the building into offices.

The application said of the existing use: “Vacant space serving no purpose due to deteriorating condition.”

Artists impression of the proposal (22491328)

The two-storey building could help to employ up to 16 people.

No budget has been suggested for the proposal but a council report says economic development projects have access to a £10 million funding pot.

The project has been spearheaded by council leader Kelham Cooke.

It replaces a now withdrawn proposal for a shop and flats on the site.

The council's cabinet has also given sign off for the office project, which now has to go through SKDC's planning process.

A report this month said: “The property, which is proposed for conversion will enable the council to bring it back into use.

“It is currently a vacant and dilapidated building and lies within an important part of Stamford’s town centre.

“The conversion could deliver office space to the market and improve the street scene.”

