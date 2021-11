More news, no ads

Stamford's Cards for Good Causes shop in St John's Church near Red Lion Square will be officially opened at noon on Friday (November 5).

Jeremy Lune, chief executive of Cards for Good Causes, will attend the ribbon-cutting.

The shop is open from Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 4.30pm and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Last year Rob Persani cut the ribbon

The charity card and gift shop raised £100,000 in 2019.