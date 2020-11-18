A primary school has received praise following a visit from Ofsted.

While full inspections are not being carried out because of Covid-19, schools are being visited at random by the government body to check pupils have returned to full education.

During a visit on October 20, pupils at Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Empingham Road, Stamford, which is rated Good by Ofsted, were found to be attending school as expected, and accessing the curriculum.