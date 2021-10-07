A Stamford school is celebrating its second consecutive good Ofsted rating.

An ambitious curriculum and a calm learning environment impressed visitors to Stamford Welland Academy during an Ofsted inspection in September.

The academy, which is part of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT), has been rated good in all four key areas: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Vicky Lloyd, principal, and Tom Weller, vice principal, and members of the Year 11 pupil leadership team

This means that the academy retains its good rating – a judgement which the school has now consistently held since 2017.

In the Ofsted report, Rakesh Patel, lead inspector, said: "Leaders have done much to improve the school, including the quality of education.

"They have set high expectations of pupils’ behaviour and attitudes to learning. They have strengthened relationships with the local community. These improvements have led to more parents wanting to send their children here."

Inspectors also praised the high expectations leaders set for pupils, the calm and orderly school environment and the ambitious curriculum decisions.

They noted that bullying is rare at the school and that, when it does occur, staff deal with it, while mental health counsellors and the training therapy dog help pupils who are experiencing any difficulties.

Vicky Lloyd, headteacher of Stamford Welland Academy, said: “We are thrilled with the results from our most recent Ofsted inspection.

"The findings highlight our dedication to ensuring every child in our care is a successful learner, confident individual, and responsible and employable citizen.

“To have made such strong progress, particularly against the backdrop of Covid-19 over the last 18 months and against the new Ofsted framework, is testament to each and every one of our parents, staff and pupils in the academy who have worked incredibly hard.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank and congratulate everyone for their support and commitment to making the school the very best it can be. It really has been a great start to the year and we can’t wait to build on our success further.”

In order to improve further, the school has been asked ensure pupils receive opportunities across the curriculum to consider topics they can opt out of studying beyond key stage 3, and for leaders to know which support strategies are the most effective so that they can provide it to pupils with special educational needs.