Staff at Churchill Summer Camps are "delighted" by Ofsted's most recent report on their Stamford camps.

The latest report graded the camps as 'Good' across the board and praised staff and the "safe and secure" environment, as well as including positive feedback from parents.

The summer camps run during school holidays with activities for children aged four to 14 such as fencing and pizza-making.

A group of children enjoying the camp's activities

John Jones, a partner at Churchill, commended the "energetic staff" that support the camps and believes that the range of activities is key to their success and popularity.

"Families come back year-in, year-out, and we see some children at the age of four returning into their teens," he said.

