A village nursery has been praised in its first Ofsted report.

The Railway Children’s Nursery in Creeton has received an all-round ‘good’ rating from inspectors, following a visit last month.

They praised the rural nursery, which has 30 places for children aged one to four, for its provision, personal behaviour, education, and its leadership and management.

Staff and children celebrate the 'good' Ofsted report

Staff were applauded for having high expectations of the children and they formed close bonds with them.

They also ensure children have plenty of chances to enjoy the fresh air, they plan exciting activities and place good priority on developing children’s language skills.

The manager was also praised for being highly motivated and developing interesting lessons for the children.

She also uses extra funding well, so the children make good progress, and she strives to support her team.

The report continued: “Parents speak very highly of the nursery and staff.

"They comment that the manager and staff go above and beyond to meet their individual needs. Parents say the staff ‘feed their children’s learning.”

Owner and manager Donna Goring said the nursery was ‘really happy’ with the report.

“The inspector feels we offer a rich environment for the children to learn and thrive in, especially in maths and the children have good relationships with the staff.”

Donna also wanted to thank parents for their continued support, adding “their lovely comments go a long way.”

