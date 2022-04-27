Many villages have seen church-going dwindle and experienced difficulties maintaining the fabric of the medieval buildings.

That was the case for Stretton, but thanks to a community project that secured £252,000 in funding, the 950-year-old Church of St Nicholas has been refurbished and will now play a joint role as a place of worship and a community hub.

The official opening on Friday evening last week (April 22) followed more than a year's renovation work, which included repairing the roof, and installing a new heating system, floor, toilet and servery.