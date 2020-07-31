Old copies of the Mercury may be 'chip paper' to some, but tomorrow (Saturday, August 1) a book of about 150 newspapers dating from the mid-19th Century could fetch a handsome price.

In fact, despite costing only four-and-a-half old pence for a copy back in 1848, they each might be worth more than the cover price of today's paper.

Greg Bateman, managing director at Batemans Auctioneers and Valuers, said the copies of the Mercury are from a time when it was published as a broadsheet under the masthead The Lincoln, Rutland and Stamford Mercury.