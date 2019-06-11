The Stamford-based Old English Company is thriving and is about to move to Uffington.

Ben Treanor created the created the stationery and giftware company six years ago as a home business when he was working as head designer for Waterstones books.

His business grew so much that to get the studio space needed, Ben and wife Danielle, who worked in public relations, returned to Ben’s home town, Stamford, four years ago.

Ben and Danielle (11866685)

The Old English Company started off selling products online, but has now developed a healthy wholesale operation, responsible for about half of its turnover.

Their products are stocked in 1,000 stores which are in the UK and in Asia, Europe and Australia.

UK stockists include Selfridges, Paperchase and TK Maxx.

Ben and his small team also design greetings cards and wrapping paper for the White Company, Hallmark Cards and others.

Design work takes place at their Radcliffe Road studio, with most Old English Company products made in the UK, with product ‘fulfilment’ taking place at an Ipswich warehouse.

Later this year, the business will move to 47 Main Road, Uffington, a building which previously contained a children’s day nursery and before that a restaurant.

Ben says the new larger premises will give the business the space it needs to keep on growing, something the couple expect as they further develop the US warehousing side of the business.

For more business news click here.