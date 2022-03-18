Artefacts and momentoes found during building work at the former Stamford Hotel have uncovered a tantalising glimpse into the past.

Major work is being carried out by owners Sutherland Walk Developments, based in Stamford, to convert the 19th Century building, in St Mary’s Street, from shops to a house and three flats.

Items uncovered from beneath old floorboards include a Queen Victoria era face cream pot, and silver spoons with the initial S engraved, marking it as the property of Stamford Hotel.