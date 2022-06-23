Home   News   Article

Appeal for laptop computers to help Ukrainians with life in Stamford area

By Suzanne Moon
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 23 June 2022

A Stamford councillor is appealing for donations of old laptop computers to give to Ukrainian people who have recently moved to the area.

Amanda Wheeler, who represents town resident son South Kesteven District Council, has received donations of laptops no longer used by the council.

But she is extending the appeal to businesses or families with any useful IT that is going spare and could help.

Elena Chepurko, whose son Valentyn is studying computer programming
Donations have helped Valentyn Chepurko, aged 20 who is studying computer programming, and a mother who has moved to Stamford and is trying to find a job.

Anyone able to make a donation should email: amanda.wheeler@southkesteven.gov.uk

