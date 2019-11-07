Casterton toddler may well become a real Christmas star
A three-year-old child who attends Casterton Childcare Centre is a finalist in the Mini Me national Christmas art competition 2019.
Should Olivia Wells be a winner, a star will be named after her and the nursery in Ryhall Road, Great Casterton, will also receive information about the sky at night.
Deputy manager Nikki Germany said: “We think that creativity is vital and the children really enjoyed making the Christmas cards that were entered into the competition. They were made into a free greeting card to take home and also raised funds for our nursery. We are thrilled that one of our children has got through to the final completion.”
Nikki added: “We are keeping out fingers crossed for Olivia. The artwork will now be judged by Mini Me card and gift company to decide on the overall winners across the UK.”