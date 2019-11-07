A three-year-old child who attends Casterton Childcare Centre is a finalist in the Mini Me national Christmas art competition 2019.

Should Olivia Wells be a winner, a star will be named after her and the nursery in Ryhall Road, Great Casterton, will also receive information about the sky at night.

Deputy manager Nikki Germany said: “We think that creativity is vital and the children really enjoyed making the Christmas cards that were entered into the competition. They were made into a free greeting card to take home and also raised funds for our nursery. We are thrilled that one of our children has got through to the final completion.”

Olivia Wells (20614410)

Nikki added: “We are keeping out fingers crossed for Olivia. The artwork will now be judged by Mini Me card and gift company to decide on the overall winners across the UK.”