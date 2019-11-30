Athletics star visits Stamford clothing star on Tuesday
Athletics star Marilyn Okoro will be attending a charity event at a Stamford clothing store.
The 35-year-old track and field athlete from London is the Olympian Ambassador for Iris and Violet at 31 St Mary’s Street.
Marilyn will be present from 5pm as the store hosts a drinks reception and explores the importance of body confidence.
There will also be a raffle, canapes and bubbles at the store, which opened earlier this year and is owned by Beth Scott-Morris.
The event follows Iris and Violet running a fundraiser for the Kettering-based charity the Mintridge Foundation to celebrate GivingTuesday on Tuesday, December 3.
It will a give a percentage of takings to the foundation, which aims to help young lives through sport.
More by this authorDarren Greenwood