A new supermarket will be opened to customers by an Olympic medallist.

Team GB bronze medallist Sarah Jones, part of the nation's hockey squad, will cut the ribbon to the Aldi store in Uffington Road at 8am on Thursday, November 11.

The supermarket will employ 36 people led by store manager Robert Place.

Aldi will open in Stamford on November 11

He said: "We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Stamford. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Sarah Jones join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Sarah added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The Aldi store will have a 'food to go' section at the front, and 'special buys' including clothing, hobby items, home and gardening goods in the middle aisles.

The charity Second Helpings, foodbanks and other good causes are being invited to register with Aldi's community engagement platform, Neighbourly, and will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products. Those interested should email aldi@neighbourly.com

The new store will open Mondays to Saturdays, 8am and 10pm, and Sundays 10am to 4pm.