A Triple Olympic gold medalist will be riding in the Bourne Cycle Festival this weekend.

Ed Clancy, who won gold medals in the team pursuit at the Beijing, London and Rio games, is competing in the elite men’s race on Sunday.

The festival begins on Saturday (August 31) with the amateur riders’ sportive and the women’s race, and Sunday (September 1) starts with a women’s team time trial, followed by the men’s race in the afternoon.

Ed Clancy in action on the track

Clancy’s Vitus Pro Cycling team will be competing with other top teams such as Ribble Pro Racing and Swift Carbon over the 175km course that takes in the surrounding countryside and two laps of Bourne.

More than 120 riders will be lining up at the start line on West Street.

Clancy is also the reining European champion and he will be joined by Bourne professional rider and teammate Ali Slater.

The 26 year-old cut his teeth on the town’s Go Ride youth programme, Bourne Wheelers and the British Cycling talent programme before progressing to become a professional with Vitus.

He said: “It’s brilliant to see a cycling festival like this come to Bourne and be able to be part of it.

“Ed Clancy is one of the nicest guys you will ever meet.”

Andrew Norman, head of visitor economy for InvestSK, said: “This is our first ever cycling festival and we are delighted to see such enthusiasm from the sport.

“To see riders like Ed Clancy on the streets of Bourne is very exciting.”

Full details can be found by visiting www.bourneciclefestival.com.

A British Motor Racing Formula One car will lead off both the men's and women's elite races.

The public, volunteers and stewards are also being encouraged to put photos from across the festival on social media channels by adding #bournecicle to their posts to make sure they can be shared.

The Butterfield Centre in North Road, Bourne, will be open to provide refreshments throughout the festival.

Bin collections that normally take place on a Friday will be tomorrow instead but due to the festival, they should be out in Bourne by no later than 7.30am.

