Our local pubs play such an important role in bringing our towns and villages together and have done so in many cases for hundreds of years, writes Stamford and Bourne MP Gareth Davies (Con).

Many make use of our local farmers and producers, whether by having Lincolnshire-based breweries represented along their bars or prime local produce on their plates. By supporting other local businesses, they are also providing an important source of employment for local people.

We are fortunate to have some of the very best in the country right on our doorstep, but don’t just take it from me, many have won regional and national awards. Most recently, The Green Man in Ropsley near Grantham was crowned the best pub in the East of England by the Countryside Alliance and The Six Bells in Witham on the Hill received another Bib Gourmand award for their exceptional food from the Michelin Star organisers.

Gareth Davies MP behind the bar of the Tobie Norris in Stamford

Pubs are the cornerstone of our local communities, they are where many come together for national events, sporting fixtures, and the most important milestones in life.

Last week, the Government announced the implementation of the largest reform to alcohol duty in 140 years, seeking to simplify the system and align it better with our overall public health objectives. As the UK Exchequer Secretary, I had the responsibility of taking the legislation through the House of Commons.

Until now, inherited EU alcohol duties have been inconsistent and overly complicated, so recent reforms simplify by moving to a strength-based system meaning the higher the alcohol content, the more duty owed. For some drinks, such as high-strength cider, duty will go up, but for others like sparkling wine, the duty paid per glass will decrease significantly. These reforms were not possible when inside the EU, so we are taking the opportunity now to set our own rules on alcohol.

The reforms also include what is now known as the ‘Brexit Pubs Guarantee’ - a commitment to support our pubs by guaranteeing that the duty owed on a pint at the bar will always be less than the duty paid on the same drink in a supermarket. This will go some way to help our pubs compete with supermarkets and attract more punters.

I took advantage of International Beer Day last Friday, to visit a number of local pubs, including The Crown Hotel in Stamford to understand the impact of the reforms.

Like many families, I know that many businesses in our area have been feeling the squeeze of increased costs, but these important changes mean that publicans and their customers will not see a tax increase in the cost of their draught pint.

I am determined to support our local pubs so that they continue to thrive. I hope that you will find time to join me over the summer by heading to your local and raising a glass in support.