Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne is looking for a home for French bulldog Dulcie.

She previously lived with 3 other dogs but she was attacked by them and she this resulted in seven-year-old Dulcie losing one of her eyes.

By herself Dulcie is a very sweet and friendly girl who just loves people. She knows all her basic manners, although she only sits on her terms!

Dulcie loves to be outside and has a lot of energy. She loves to run around and is crazy about her balls.

Dulcie needs a home where she can be the only animal in the house. If you think you could give the lovely Dulcie a home from home, give Three Counties a call on 07708589792 or 01778 424953 (between 10am and 4pm).