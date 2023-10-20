Home   News   Article

Leicestershire Police urge people to only make necessary journeys during Storm Babet

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 11:42, 20 October 2023
 | Updated: 14:14, 20 October 2023

Police are urging people to ‘only make journeys where absolutely necessary’.

Storm Babet is bringing disruption across the area with a number of roads blocked by flooding and fallen down trees.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Please be reminded to drive with caution and only make journeys where absolutely necessary.”

Wood Lane, Braunston is flooded
While police in Lincolnshire are encouraging people to ‘raise their game on the roads today’ and ‘drive to the conditions, take care and keep safe’.

