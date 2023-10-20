Police are urging people to ‘only make journeys where absolutely necessary’.

Storm Babet is bringing disruption across the area with a number of roads blocked by flooding and fallen down trees.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Please be reminded to drive with caution and only make journeys where absolutely necessary.”

Wood Lane, Braunston is flooded

While police in Lincolnshire are encouraging people to ‘raise their game on the roads today’ and ‘drive to the conditions, take care and keep safe’.