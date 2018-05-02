Open day held at Stibbington Centre to mark its open day

A environmental education centre is to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a family open day.

The Stibbington Centre, near Wansford is popular destination for families and schools.

Its STIBBfest open day on May 12 will included a wide-range of activities, including pond dipping, trips to the Stibbington nature reserve and a village treasure trail.

There will also be a folding origami butterflies Guinness World Record attempt at the event.

Helen Johnston, centre manager, said: “We are very excited to be celebrating a 30th anniversary and look forward to welcoming everyone to

STIBBfest. As well as offering a fun day out, STIBBfest provides an opportunity to share memories, meet friends both new and old and sample what Stibbington has to offer.

“We hope visitors will take ideas back to use at home or in schools, they may even be inspired to become involved with the future of the centre.”

“The importance of outdoor learning is now well recognised and there has never been a more crucial time to engage children with the environment.

“To be able to do this on a site which is also well-respected for immersive history experiences for children, makes the Stibbington experience unique.

“For many children, Stibbington has offered a safe and cosy haven for that first independent stay away from home. There is a very good chance that the parents and grandparents of our visitors today have also enjoyed a school visit to the centre.”

There will also be a chance for those attending to view nature-inspired work that has been produced by a range of artist from the area at the event.

The Stibbington Centre occupies the site of the former village primary school which closed in 1982. Since that time the original

The Victorian school building has been developed as a centre for specialist educational day visits.

There is also an environmental education centre on the site.

The cost of STIBBfest is £2 for adults and £1 for U16s.