On Friday, September 15 (7pm), Stamford Bridge Club will be hosting an open evening in the clubhouse, writes Marcus Witt.

The purpose of the event is to provide an introduction to bridge for those wishing to take up a card game that is endlessly fascinating. There will be the chance to see the club, meet some of our members and play some cards. We’ll lay on drinks and nibbles, including wine and cheese. The evening is free and we look forward to meeting new friends. This get-together will act as a prelude to our Autumn beginners’ classes.

Stamford Bridge Club

There is a choice between a morning (9.30 am start) and an evening course (7pm). Both courses begin on Thursday, October 5, and will run for 10 consecutive weeks at the same times. Sue Moss will run the morning one, John Prior the evening sessions. The cost for the whole course is £65. If you’re interested in coming to the open evening, or registering for one of the courses, please let me know (marcusstamfordwitt@gmail.com).

Hand of the Week

It is not often that the winning defence can be played through a player’s mind from the first trick. On today’s deal East can see that the defeat of the contract will occur on the fifth trick. West leads KC and East should appreciate that West is most likely to hold the touching queen of clubs (yes, once in a blue moon, West may have led a speculative, and dangerous, king from K x, but that type of holding should be dismissed).

Hand diagram

If East is in unthinking mode he/she will allow West’s king to hold but this East is made of sterner stuff. East can see that the queen of clubs is an entry to partner’s hand. Given this, East overtakes the king and switch to a spade. Declarer wins in dummy, and plays a trump, but East is alert and hops up with the ace. Now the club return follows and West plays back a spade for East to ruff. The defence has prevailed. Job done. A clever South might lead H10 from the dummy, feigning a guess in the suit (pretending that both the ace and queen of trumps are with the defence), but East should not be fooled into playing low. Holding just a doubleton heart, that would put paid to the winning defence.

Tip/Observation

Doing the simple things well is often the route to success.