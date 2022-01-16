Next Friday (January 21, 7pm) we shall be holding an open evening, the purpose being to introduce attendees both to the club and to the game of bridge, writes Marcus Witt, of Stamford Bridge Club.

All are welcome (McKenzie House, Exeter Gardens, Stamford PE9 2RN).

The evening will last about two and a half hours and drinks and snacks will be provided.

Playing cards

This session will also act as a prelude to our winter/spring courses for beginners. We are offering a choice of two courses. Sue Moss will run a Tuesday morning course starting on February 1 (9.30 am) and John Prior will be taking the Thursday evening one that starts on February 3 (7pm). Both courses last 10 weeks and the cost is £65.

If you would like to register, please get in touch with me at: marcusstamfordwitt@gmail.com.

Hand of the Week

Hand diagram of the week

Over time we’ve had a few hands where declarer gets the defence to help in maximising the chance of a contract’s success. Today’s hand is an example. South holds five spades but, as the hand is balanced, it is better to emphasise that quality first, hence the 2N opening bid. Any fears South may have had about getting into spades are quickly dispelled when partner shows five of them too. With North holding slam-going values 6S is quickly reached. Declarer can see 11 winners – five spades, two hearts, two diamonds and two clubs.

A twelfth trick can come from a successful finesse in diamonds or hearts. In the latter suit there is a choice in that declarer can finesse HJ (playing East for the queen) or run HJ (playing West for the queen). But there is something better. That is not to take any finesse. Declarer takes the opening lead, draws trumps, cashes the other top club and plays ace, king and the third diamond. Whoever wins this trick will be forced to open up the hearts or give a ruff and discard.

You will note that cashing the second club was important because, otherwise, the defence could exit safely with a club.

Tip

Stamford Bridge Club

If the hand is ripe for it, get the defence to do the work of opening up a suit or giving a ruff and discard. Such “elimination and endplay” hands are quite common. A finesse can be a powerful tool for generating an extra trick but declarer shunned all three possible finesses and the contract was secure.