An engineering firm is hosting an open day for young people with an interest in the industry.

Zeeco staff will offer tours of their manufacturing facilities, interactive activities and careers advice from their base at Woolfox near Stamford.

The company produces flare systems, industrial burner technology, thermal oxidizers, vapour control systems and combustion electronics.

Its free open day, for 15 to 23-year-olds, will offer an insight into careers in engineering, accounting, project management, administration, welding, logistics and marketing.

It takes place on Thursday, September 14 with bookable time slots between 1pm and 6.30pm. Each tour will last between two and two-and-a-half hours, ending with refreshments.

Places must be booked online by Friday, September 8.