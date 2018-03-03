Open garden event in Haconby raises £1,000 for good causes

More than 300 people took advantage of the spring sunshine to head to Haconby and witness the village’s annual snowdrop opening.

The event, which was held by Cliff and Joan Curtis in the back garden of their 300-year-old cottage in Chapel Street last weekend, formed part of the National Garden Scheme Snowdrop Festival and raised more than £1,000 for good causes.

Cliff said: “This is the 28th year we’ve opened our garden and seeing so many people enjoy the spring bulbs and plants gives me an enormous sense of satisfaction and pride.

“The weekend’s mild weather definitely helped with the turn out, and it’s great to kick off the season with such a strong showing.”

Cliff and Joan were on hand throughout the event, selling refreshments, cakes, plants and snowdrops.