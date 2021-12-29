A social group launched late this year will return on Friday, January 7.

The Evergreen Care Trust ‘open house’ for over 65s offers tea, coffee, cakes and the chance to chat at the United Reformed Church Hall in Broad Street, Stamford from 2pm to 4pm.

Julie Mair, director of Evergreen, said: "We have had great feedback from people attending and also from family members stating what a difference it has made."

Former Para and mechanical engineer, Ken Wilkinson enjoying a cuppa with Evergreen

Members of the Evergreen Care Trust Team in the kitchen