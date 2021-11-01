More news, no ads

The opening date for a new supermarket has been delayed by a week.

Aldi was due to open in Uffington Road, Stamford, on Thursday, November 11.

This has now been put back and will it instead open on Thursday, November 18.

Aldi will still open this month

Olympic medallist Sarah Jones, part of the nation's hockey squad, is due to cut the ribbon.

The new store will open Mondays to Saturdays, 8am and 10pm, and Sundays 10am to 4pm.