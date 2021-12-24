The opening times for a pop-up vaccination centre in Stamford have been announced.

Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary's Street will be open on Thursday (December 30) from 9.30am to 2.30pm for 'walk-in' jabs.

People will be able to receive a first dose, second dose, or booster vaccination.

The centre will be supported by a vaccination team from the Lakeside Stamford GP surgery and the Hereward Practice in Bourne.