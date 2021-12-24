Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Opening times for covid vaccinations and booster jabs at Stamford Arts Centre

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:51, 24 December 2021
 | Updated: 13:56, 24 December 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

The opening times for a pop-up vaccination centre in Stamford have been announced.

Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary's Street will be open on Thursday (December 30) from 9.30am to 2.30pm for 'walk-in' jabs.

People will be able to receive a first dose, second dose, or booster vaccination.

Stamford Arts Centre will host a pop-up vaccination centre on Thursday, December 30.
Stamford Arts Centre will host a pop-up vaccination centre on Thursday, December 30.

The centre will be supported by a vaccination team from the Lakeside Stamford GP surgery and the Hereward Practice in Bourne.

Coronavirus Health Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE