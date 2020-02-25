The Merry Opera Company presents Don Giovanni at Stamford Arts Centre on Wednesday February 26.

Judgement Day for Don Giovanni, the world’s greatest lover. A supernatural comedy-thriller occurring in breakneck real time; beginning with murder, ending with a hellish sentence passed on the legendary seducer; the epic downfall of a man who always knows what we need, always makes us happy, but eventually realises he is out of time.

Polarising audiences for centuries, startlingly modern yet a dinosaur, can Don Giovanni still make us love him as he hurtles through his final hours?

Directed by international opera director John Ramster, with music direction by Gabriel Chernick and English translation by Amanda Holden.

The performance starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £14 (£12) and £5 for under 26s from the box office 01780 76323 or www.stamfordartscentre.com