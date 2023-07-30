With the summer holidays now in full swing for many children locally, I wanted to congratulate all local children on their successes over this past academic year, as well as highlight some of the wonderful local opportunities available over the holidays, writes Stamford and Bourne MP Gareth Davies (Con).

While we are now firmly in the throes of a traditional English summer weather experience, some may be fortunate to be able to go overseas for a somewhat drier experience. One of the fallouts of covid over the past couple of years has been an issue of getting a new passport after applications piled up.

However, I am relieved to say that this year has been different. Making use of new world-leading digital systems, over five million passports have been processed so far this year, with 99.4 per cent issued within the target 10 weeks. This has been reflected in the number of passport-related issues reported to me locally, with an 87 per cent drop in passport-related cases which have required my help.

Others may opt to stay closer to home and for those contemplating a staycation this summer you can rest assured that, alongside our very own natural and historic attractions in Lincolnshire, there are a large number of activities and schemes in our area to keep children occupied over the next six weeks.

Recently, I was delighted to hear that Lincolnshire County Council will again use their share of the £200 million of national funding to support 16 holiday activity and food clubs throughout the constituency between July 24 and September 5.

The clubs offer healthy and nutritious meals and the opportunity for all primary and secondary school pupils in receipt of benefit-related free school meals to meet new friends, learn new skills, and enjoy the holidays.

Additionally, at Stamford Library, children aged four to 11 can take part for free in a Summer Reading Challenge, and continue to enjoy books outside of school, building on our national success which has seen English primary school children become the best readers in the Western world.

Our children and their teachers have worked hard over the past year, the first since 2018-19 to be unaffected by the pandemic, so I hope that whatever their plans it is a summer packed with fun.