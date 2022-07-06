Turning down an opportunity to buy several historic sites for £1 could come at a steep price.

The Red Lion Square toilets, St Peter’s Bastion and St Leonard’s Priory were set to be transferred into the hands of Stamford Town Council for £1 each.

The assets are in the current care of South Kesteven District Council, which ‘holds the keys’ to St Leonard’s Priory, and previously put the Bastion - part of the medieval town wall - on the market for £50,000 in January.