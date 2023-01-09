A call has been made to run an arts centre like a business, as a council leader renews his commitment to the facility.

With the news that South Kesteven District Council is investing £384,985 to repair the Stamford Arts Centre roof, the town council has suggested other ways it can be improved.

Mayor of Stamford David Taylor said: “It’s great to see money spent on the arts centre roof which has to be repaired.

The Stamford Arts Centre

“In terms of keeping the arts centre thriving, are there plans to put money towards improving the promotion of the arts centre?

“I used to get a brochure three months ahead. Now there’s not an actual document

.”

Coun Dave Dorson also made suggestions on what could be done to make the facility more profitable.

These included ensuring the Cellar Bar is well-run, and creating a group dedicated to exploring the different ways to keep it successful.

“There are really big opportunities to run it like a business,” said Coun Dorson.

South Kesteven District Council manages the facility and council leader Kelham Cooke (Con) told members ‘it’s a fact it will never run at a profit’ and gave this as a reason for why it has not reopened on Sundays.

For more than a year there have been rumours the arts centre could close following a job restructure but Coun Cooke wants to put a stop to these.

“We are absolutely committed to the arts centre,” he said.

“I know people question this but I have been going since I was about five-years-old.

“I know we were criticised, I was by friends and family, but I want to see it through.”

He added: “Since I have been leader we have spent more money [on the arts centre] than in the last 30 years.”

The council’s lease for the arts centre, which is owned by Burghley Estates, runs out in 2030.