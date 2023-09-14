A restaurateur who already runs three successful businesses is taking over a forth venue.

Jonny Spencer currently runs the award-winning Orbis restaurant in Stamford along with The Angler and Bill’s Bar in Oakham.

The businessman has just become the new owner of Posh Paddy’s Irish Bar and Grill in Corby, which will reopen next month.

Jonny Spencer

Jonny said: “We are super excited to bring this incredible venue and community into our group of other unique venues. Posh Paddy’s is very much here to stay and we have every intention of keeping as much the same as possible.

“We do have some dishes from our other venues that we would love to bring to the town,such as our award-winning bang bang cauliflower and some super burgers.”

The opening date is still to be announced.