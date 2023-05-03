The season of spring was celebrated as people met under the blossom at a community orchard.

Stamford Community Orchard Group held its annual blossom day and picnic on Sunday at the orchard near Christ Church Close.

More than 160 people turned out to celebrate fruit trees, flowers, and food as part of the annual European Orchard Day.

Stamford Blossom Day

Nigel Baylem, spokesperson for the Stamford Community Orchard Group, said: “It was a good day which everyone enjoyed.

“It was very relaxed.”

There was ‘magnificent’ music from the Ukrainian choir; The Gazebo Folk Band and Stamford Sings.

Annie Hall and Adam Cade

Two cider vans proved popular as well as popcorn making and face painting.

Explaining why the event is important, Nigel said: “It is one of the celebrations of the season.”

Stamford Blossom Day

Stamford Blossom Day

Darcy, 11, roasting pop corn with Wilbur, 6, and Sam Holbird

Music was played

