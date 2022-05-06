People gathered at a community orchard to celebrate the first ‘orchard day’.

Stamford in Bloom and Art Pop-Up joined the Stamford Community Orchard Group to organise the event at the orchard near Christ Church Close on Sunday.

Adam Cade, from the orchard group, said: “Few British sights are as uplifting or evocative as fruit tree boughs heavy with spring blossom, and nowhere is this more in evidence than in orchards.

Peter Lloyd-Bennett, Barbara Clemence and Miranda Rock

“Partly manmade and partly natural, orchards are a meeting point of both worlds.”

A children’s storyteller attended as well as The Woven Chords community choir and the Gazebo Folk Band.

Bucks fizz and Pimms were served by the Vaults mobile bar and popcorn was made over an open fire.

The Gazebo Folk Band

Charlie Udale makes popcorn

Members of The Woven Chords community choir

Emily Bower from Art Pop-Up

Graham Dale and The Woven Chords community choir