Stamford Chamber Orchestra is hosting a concert at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, January 22, at 7.30pm.

Featuring the music of Elgar, Mahler, Debussy, Holst and Grandjany, there will also be a new composition for the orchestra by its own George Brown.

Tickets are £12.50 (£10.50/£5) from Stamford Arts Centre box office on 01780 763203 or visit www.stamfordartscentre.com