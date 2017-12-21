Organiser may pull the plug on craft fair

The organiser of an Oakham craft fair is considering whether to continue running it due to the ‘poor attendance’.

Oakham Craft and Gift Fair takes places three times a year at events venue, the Victoria Hall, which it raises cash for.

It took place on Saturday when stalls sold items including Christmas gifts such as jewellery, scarfs and fudge.

But Isobel Pearce who has run the event since 2013 said visitor numbers were so poor at the weekend and throughout this year that she may not put it on again.

Mrs Pearce said: “People of Oakham complain that nothing goes on and you put something on and they don’t support it.

“It wasn’t well supported by the town. We had 250 people attend but I expected double that for the Christmas one.

“When we first launched them in 2013 we had good footfall.

“We had good support from the Victoria Hall, it is just the footfall we are disappointed with.

“If they don’t come we can’t keep running them. It is free to attend.

“I don’t know whether it is the economy causing this as people are struggling to pay their mortgages.”

She explained the two other craft fairs this year were also poorly attended, resulting in her losing money.

“It supports the Victoria Hall. If the event is cancelled the hall is going to be money down as well, “ she said.

Mrs Pearce, who is a stallholder at the event, also runs Stamford Quality Market and Stamford Vintage Fair events, which take place several times a year.

She added these events which take place at Stamford Arts Centre will “definitely still go ahead” as they are well attended.

Among those to have stalls at Saturday’s event was Little O’s, which sold children’s clothes.