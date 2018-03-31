Otherworldly exhibition launches at Burghley House

Have your say

Visitors to Burghley House are being blasted off to another world.

The Otherworldly exhibition launched at the house’s Sculpture Garden this month and explores spaceships, planets, the celestial, geology and satellites.

The Otherworldly exhibition at Burghley is open untill October. By Lee Hellwing.

It includes a replica life-size model of a TIE Silencer spacecraft from the Star Wars films, designed by Stamford inventor Colin Furze, which was previously on display in the grounds of the house in December.

There’s also an ‘Interplanetary Taxi’ which is made from the body of a Aérospatiale Gazelle helicopter and the interior and chassis of a Daihatsu Hijet microvan.

Michael Shaw, curator of the sculpture garden exhibition, said: “The exhibition allows you to travel an unknown universe from the comforts of PE9.

“There is a dramatic range of sculptures from abstract and figurative, things known to unknown.

“If you look at some of the images from the Hubble Space Telescope they are beautiful. I think an aspect of that was my inspiration.

“We have come to a safe year in 2016 to a lot of unknown. Maybe a bit of imagination is not a bad thing.”

He added it was nice to look elsewhere in “these troubled times”.

The exhibition also includes a sculpture of a Belgian battleship sunk during the Second World War designed by Andy Hazell, who also created the Interplanetary taxi.

The sculpture of the Brabant is made from a small single person boat which is all that remains of the battleship.

The boat was discovered in a scrapyard by Andy. who said Burghley is a fitting location to display his sculptures.

He said: “It is good that things get out and about and moved. People question the landscape and it is suitably positioned here.”

Among the other sculptures include Pete Roger’s The Moon Polisher - which depicts a man stood on a ladder polishing a moon.

A wooden sculpture by Ben Rowe that represents satellites and models of chemical compounds is also on show in the exhibition.

Ben’s ‘Lost in Time and Space Beacon 52.64- 0.44’ includes the exact co-ordinates of the sculpture in its title.

Ben said of his sculpture: “It has mysteriously appeared from somewhere unknown and now sits eerily as if wait for a command. Where and when is it from? Who put it there and why?”

Some of the exhibition’s sculptures have not yet been installed.

All the pieces will be in place in time for the official open of the exhibition on April 15.

The exhibition is made up of 25 sculptures that have previously featured in exhibitions in the garden including a life size trojan horse.

The exhibition runs until the end of October.