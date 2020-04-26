A new petition has been launched to protect a green area of Stamford that is already “inaccessible” and “blighted by power lines”.

It was started by campaigner Richard Cleaver, who is calling on land owners on the stretch of meadows between Cherryholt Road and Hudds Mill to hold fire on any future housing plans.

The area to the south of the river is already earmarked for a joint development by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) and Burghley Land Limited.