Coronavirus lockdown: Wright Care at Home staff in Stamford go above and beyond to lift customers' spirits
Published: 06:00, 26 April 2020
The director of a care company says she has been ‘blown away’ by her staff’s ongoing efforts to lift their customers spirits.
Samantha Wright, of Stamford-based Wright Care at Home, said workers had been risking their own health to make sure elderly and vulnerable people had what they needed.
The company offers personal care services to elderly people and those with mental health needs living in their own homes.
