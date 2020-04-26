Home   News   Article

Coronavirus lockdown: Wright Care at Home staff in Stamford go above and beyond to lift customers' spirits

By Steve Creswell
-
steve.creswell@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 26 April 2020

The director of a care company says she has been ‘blown away’ by her staff’s ongoing efforts to lift their customers spirits.

Samantha Wright, of Stamford-based Wright Care at Home, said workers had been risking their own health to make sure elderly and vulnerable people had what they needed.

The company offers personal care services to elderly people and those with mental health needs living in their own homes.

Read more
BusinessCoronavirusHealthStamford

More by this author

Steve Creswell
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE