It was once said that roads are made for journeys not destinations, writes MP for Stamford and Grantham Gareth Davies.

We spend so much of our lives on our roads. Over time I would like to see us spend far less –this would certainly help the environment, but for now, so many rely on a well-functioning road network to get about.

Most of our local highways fall within the responsibility of Lincolnshire County Council, but some roads are so critical that they are managed by a dedicated agency called Highways England - responsible for operating, maintaining and improving the Strategic Road Network.