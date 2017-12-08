Out of court deal for injured Chris

A cyclist who was seriously injured in a road traffic accident has been awarded a six-figure sum after a brain injury sustained in the collision left him unable to work.

IT worker Chris Wheatley was cycling from Bourne to his workplace in Peterborough with a friend when he was involved in a collision at a crossroads.

The accident, which happened in September 2013, left him with severe leg and back injuries but it was only this year that his brain injury was diagnosed after his behaviour became increasingly erratic and he was forced to stop working.

Medical law experts from Langleys Solicitors in Lincoln scrutinised his case and proved that the accident had caused the brain injury. He reached an out-of-court settlement with the insurer representing the driver who collided with him.

Chris, who is now 37, is determined to get back to the job he loved. He said: “I lost everything. I miss work terribly. When I went back to work I just couldn’t manage the job.

“What I didn’t know at the time was that a brain injury had changed me.”

Chris added: “I am always walking into a room and then forgetting why I am there.

“I have issues with confrontation. An argument quickly turns into rage. I often struggle to find the words that I need to maintain a normal conversation.”

Chris, who lives with his partner Jo in Billingborough, has little memory of the incident itself, which happened at the crossroads of King Street and the A1175 Market Deeping to Stamford road, near West Deeping.

He suffered an open fracture to his leg, which required a three-hour operation to fix a metal rod from knee to ankle and a skin graft.

Following the accident Chris said he suffered memory loss and struggled to perform everyday tasks, such as peeling an apple. In February 2017 he saw a neuro-psychologist and Jo got in touch with brain injury charity Headway Lincolnshire.

A scan showed he had a bleed on his frontal lobe.

Jo said: “His condition was deteriorating. His behaviour had become increasingly erratic and he was off sick from work.”

Chris is hoping to get back to work early next year.