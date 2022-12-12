Hundreds of people have signed a petition entitled 'Katie Hopkins is not welcome in Stamford'.

The online campaign aims to prevent the right-wing newspaper columnist from appearing on stage at Stamford Corn Exchange in May next year.

Started by Stamford resident Bret Allibone, the petition addresses the management of the Broad Street theatre, and says: "We ask that you remove the booking of Katie Hopkins from your programme. We do not believe that hate speech should be encouraged and profited from."

Katie Hopkins is due to be on stage in Stamford. Image: The Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre website

Bret said: "I think free speech is a really important part of our democracy, and I stand by it in so many ways, but when you come to people like Katie Hopkins there is a limit. If you are inciting and stirring up hatred, a line should be drawn."

Bret said he understood the difficulties faced by local venues over the past couple of years, and that people should continue to support Stamford Corn Exchange.

"It crushed me that some people said this booking has put them off going to the venue again," he added.

Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre in Broad Street

"This is an individual bad choice and I do not want this to hang over the venue and cause harm. This is a really exceptional case."

The launch of the petition followed a string of comments on social media about the booking, with several people reacting with an angry face emoji to a post by Stamford Corn Exchange advertising the forthcoming show.

Comments on Instagram included one from South Kesteven district councillor Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem - Stamford St George's), who said: "I'm bitterly disappointed by this booking. Katie Hopkins spreads hate and misinformation. Not something I'd ever want to see in Stamford."

Amy McHugh contacted the Rutland and Stamford Mercury to say: "Seems sadly that our local entertainment venue deems hosting a racist, homophobic, bigot and allowing hate speech is wanted here in Stamford. Other towns, Bedford for example, have quite correctly banned this performance."

Stamford Corn Exchange

Speaking on behalf of the trustees and volunteers who run Stamford Corn Exchange, Judith Mackie, theatre manager, said the venue is a 'receiving house', which doesn't produce its own shows but instead receives performers who are on tour, and it is also a wholly self-funding charity.

"As such we must put on a wide variety of shows that appeal to as wide a demographic as possible," she said.

"This inevitably means that we will host some performances that some people take exception to. Where this is the case, we can only hope that people understand that not all shows can appeal to all people, and while a specific show may be objectionable to you, another show that you may wish to see could be objectionable to someone else.

"The Katie Hopkins performance is, in essence, a comedy performance. Comedy, like almost all performance art, is highly subjective.

"This performance is titled 'Live. Laugh. Love' and will focus on her recovery from a life-threatening illness, her TV career, and her charity work."

Judith added that they run many shows that some patrons may regard as controversial, such as burlesque, male strip shows, stand-up comedians, political satirists, psychic mediums and adult panto.

"Our booking of Katie Hopkins has proven to be controversial," she added. "Some people have expressed concern, dismay and outrage, that we, as an independent theatre, have chosen to host such a performance.

"However, were we to refuse to book a performance on the grounds that someone, somewhere might find the contents of that performance objectionable, then we would likely have to consider closing the doors for good.

"If a performance falls within the remit of the licences we hold, and of course within the law, we feel there would have to be extremely extenuating circumstances to warrant the cancellation of a show.

"Different shows appeal to a wide range of people and we strive to find a production for everyone. We pride ourselves in being inclusive and offer diversity across our programme.

"We, of course, listen to our patrons, and we will forward all comments to the management company that is putting on this performance. They hire our space, and we work closely with them with feedback running up to a production.

"They have reiterated this to us this morning that 'the show is pure comedy and nothing about her opinions or hate speech at all, just comedy, and she says so herself'."

Tickets to the show cost £23 each and 46 had sold by this morning (Monday, December 12). The theatre has just under 400 seats.

According to the theatre management, Katie Hopkins and the panto Cinderella sold the most tickets over the weekend.

What do you think? Email your views to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk